BP Non-GAAP EPS of $1.92 beats by $0.55, revenue of $51.22B misses by $1.98B
May 03, 2022 2:20 AM ETBP p.l.c. (BP)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor3 Comments
- BP press release (NYSE:BP): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.92 beats by $0.55.
- GAAP EPS of -$6.27.
- Reported loss primarily due to decision to exit Rosneft shareholding.
- Net debt reduced to $27.5bn; further share buyback announced
- Revenue of $51.22B (+40.4% Y/Y) misses by $1.98B.
- Q2 Outlook:
- bp expects industry refining margins to remain elevated due to ongoing supply disruptions, particularly in Russia and Europe.
- bp expects the short-term outlook for gas prices to remain heavily dependent on Russian pipeline flows to Europe.
- FY22 Guidance:
- Expect reported upstream production to be broadly flat compared with 2021 despite the absence of production from our Russia incorporated joint ventures. On an underlying basis, we expect production from oil production & operations to be slightly higher and production from gas & low carbon energy to be broadly flat.
- bp continues to expect the other businesses & corporate underlying annual charge to be in a range of $1.2-1.4 billion for 2022. The charge may vary from quarter to quarter.