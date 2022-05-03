International Petroleum reports Q1 results

May 03, 2022 2:21 AM ETInternational Petroleum Corporation (IPCFF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • International Petroleum press release (OTC:IPCFF): Q1 Revenue of $261.31M (+94.6% Y/Y) misses by $1.21M.
  • Operating costs per boe of $17.7 for the first quarter of 2022, above the CMD guidance of $17.2 per boe mainly as a result of higher gas and energy prices.
  • Record high operating cash flow generation for IPC for the first quarter 2022 amounted to $145M.
  • Capital and decommissioning expenditures of $40M for the first quarter of 2022, in line with CMD guidance.
  • Record high free cash flow generation for IPC for the first quarter of 2022 amounted to $96M.
  • Full year 2022 operating costs guidance revised at between $16 to $17 per boe from $15.2 per boe.
  • Full year OCF guidance increased to between $430M to $635M (Brent USD 70 to 100 per barrel).
  • Full year 2022 FCF guidance increased to between $275M to $480M (Brent USD 70 to 100 per barrel).
