International Petroleum reports Q1 results
May 03, 2022 2:21 AM ETInternational Petroleum Corporation (IPCFF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- International Petroleum press release (OTC:IPCFF): Q1 Revenue of $261.31M (+94.6% Y/Y) misses by $1.21M.
- Operating costs per boe of $17.7 for the first quarter of 2022, above the CMD guidance of $17.2 per boe mainly as a result of higher gas and energy prices.
- Record high operating cash flow generation for IPC for the first quarter 2022 amounted to $145M.
- Capital and decommissioning expenditures of $40M for the first quarter of 2022, in line with CMD guidance.
- Record high free cash flow generation for IPC for the first quarter of 2022 amounted to $96M.
- Full year 2022 operating costs guidance revised at between $16 to $17 per boe from $15.2 per boe.
- Full year OCF guidance increased to between $430M to $635M (Brent USD 70 to 100 per barrel).
- Full year 2022 FCF guidance increased to between $275M to $480M (Brent USD 70 to 100 per barrel).