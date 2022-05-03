Simply Better Brands reports FY results; reaffirms FY22 guidance

May 03, 2022 2:52 AM ETSimply Better Brands Corp. (PKANF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Simply Better Brands press release (OTCPK:PKANF): FY gross profit of $9.7 million compared to $13.8 million with a gross profit of $9.0 million during the twelve months ended December 31, 2020.
  • Revenue of $15.6M.
  • During the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, the Company recorded net loss of $12.8M compared to a net loss of $1.9M for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020.
  • The adjusted EBITDA loss of $3.5M for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 increased by $4.9M over the adjusted EBITDA loss for the comparable period in 2020.
  • 2022 guidance: Consolidated net sales to be between $40 million and $42 million; gross margin as a percentage of net sales to be between 58% and 60%; positive adjusted EBITDA achieved in 2022.
  • The company is also reporting today that year to date April preliminary sales were $18.2 million and year to date April preliminary gross margin of 62%.
