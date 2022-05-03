New World join forces with Pure Spirits to create augmented reality experience at Formula 1 Miami
May 03, 2022 3:30 AM ETGraph Blockchain Inc. (REGRF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Graph Blockchain (OTCPK:REGRF) said that its wholly owned subsidiary, New World has partnered with Ontario based Pure Spirits, an Canadian distillery specializing in craft production of spirits to white-label vodka and tequila to Villa Azur restaurant & Lounge Miami that includes augmented reality experiences powered by New World.
- The augmented reality experience includes a F1 Race Car that is activated through artwork on the label of both the vodka and tequila bottles and will be promoted over Formula 1 weekend in Miami starting May 5, 2022 at Villa Azur.
- The New World will generate $1 from every bottle sold from white-label sales and is part of a broader plan to power various experiences and products with AR.