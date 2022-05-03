New World join forces with Pure Spirits to create augmented reality experience at Formula 1 Miami

May 03, 2022 3:30 AM ETGraph Blockchain Inc. (REGRF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Graph Blockchain (OTCPK:REGRF) said that its wholly owned subsidiary, New World has partnered with Ontario based Pure Spirits, an Canadian distillery specializing in craft production of spirits to white-label vodka and tequila to Villa Azur restaurant & Lounge Miami that includes augmented reality experiences powered by New World.
  • The augmented reality experience includes a F1 Race Car that is activated through artwork on the label of both the vodka and tequila bottles and will be promoted over Formula 1 weekend in Miami starting May 5, 2022 at Villa Azur.
  • The New World will generate $1 from every bottle sold from white-label sales and is part of a broader plan to power various experiences and products with AR.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.