Vallourec invests in Closed Loop Geothermal Company Greenfire Energy

May 03, 2022 3:41 AM ETVallourec SA ADR (VLOWY), VLOUFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Vallourec (OTCPK:VLOUF) announces investment in Closed Loop Geothermal Company GreenFire Energy, an American start-up developing Advanced Geothermal Systems based on its innovative technology called GreenFire’s GreenLoop.
  • The deal was carried out as part of a "Series A" funding alongside other major investors, Baker Hughes and Helmerich & Payne.
  • Since 2019 both companies have been working together on several successful Closed- Loop Geothermal demonstrators in various fields.
  • The investment to bolster the relationship between the two companies.
  • Through this investment in GreenFire Energy, Vallourec will be able to support GFE by designing and manufacturing bespoke solutions for their downhole heat exchanger.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.