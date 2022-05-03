Vallourec invests in Closed Loop Geothermal Company Greenfire Energy
May 03, 2022 3:41 AM ETVallourec SA ADR (VLOWY), VLOUFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Vallourec (OTCPK:VLOUF) announces investment in Closed Loop Geothermal Company GreenFire Energy, an American start-up developing Advanced Geothermal Systems based on its innovative technology called GreenFire’s GreenLoop.
- The deal was carried out as part of a "Series A" funding alongside other major investors, Baker Hughes and Helmerich & Payne.
- Since 2019 both companies have been working together on several successful Closed- Loop Geothermal demonstrators in various fields.
- The investment to bolster the relationship between the two companies.
- Through this investment in GreenFire Energy, Vallourec will be able to support GFE by designing and manufacturing bespoke solutions for their downhole heat exchanger.