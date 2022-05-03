Zayo, Equinix finish 400 Gbps trial, linking sites from London to Paris
May 03, 2022 4:31 AM ETEquinix, Inc. (EQIX)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Zayo Group and Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) said they completed a 400 Gbps (400G) trial, connecting data centers in London (Slough) and Paris on Zayo’s subsea fiber network.
- The companies said that the trial, which was undertaken in Q1 2022, marks the latest joint innovation between the two as they prepare for the growing need to move increasing volumes of data faster.
- As part of the trial, Zayo deployed a 500G optical channel on its 800G-enabled, DWDM network. The company used the additional bandwidth to deploy an extra 100G wave for enhanced monitoring capabilities, creating increased visibility to ensure the consistent viability of the network.
- The companies said the connection was able to withstand full-load testing without any traffic loss.
- The new 400G technology produced certain benefits by reducing hardware from four separate 100G optical cards to one 400G card. In addition, Zayo also reduced power consumption per gigabit by 40% compared to prior generation hardware, the companies said in a May 3 release.
- Zayo plans to deliver 400G wavelength services across the majority of its U.S. and European routes by the end of 2022.