Paysafe extends collaboration with Visa to offer real-time customer payouts
May 03, 2022 5:20 AM ETVisa Inc. (V), PSFEBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) announced the extension of its collaboration with Visa (NYSE:V) to integrate Visa Direct, Visa's real-time push payments platform.
- Paysafe will offer Visa Direct to merchants, exchanges, operators and other online businesses in the UK and Europe in industries like Paysafe will offer Visa Direct to merchants, exchanges, operators and other online businesses in the UK and Europe.
- The new integration enables merchants to access the Visa Direct service through Paysafe's single point of connection, to enable push payments to eligible Visa cards for domestic payouts, and to eligible Visa cards and accounts for cross-border payments.
- Shares trading 1.4% down premarket.