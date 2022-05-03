Novo Nordisk says BlackRock owns 5% stake in company
May 03, 2022 5:47 AM ETNovo Nordisk A/S (NVO)BLKBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Novo Nordisk (NVO) said that it was notified by BlackRock (BLK) that the asset manager owns 5% of share capital of Novo.
- The Denmark-based diabetes-focused drugmaker said that as of April 27, BlackRock owns B shares equal to 4.99% of the entire share capital of Novo.
- The total B shares held by Blackrock correspond to 5.00% of the entire share capital and below 5% of the voting rights, Novo said in a May 2 release.
- Novo's current market cap is about $258.34B and its shares closed -0.14% to $113.84 on the NYSE on May 2.