Hilton Worldwide Non-GAAP EPS of $0.71 beats by $0.05, revenue of $1.72B misses by $30M; issues Q2 and FY22 guidance
May 03, 2022 6:05 AM ETHilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Hilton Worldwide press release (NYSE:HLT): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.71 beats by $0.05.
- Revenue of $1.72B (+96.8% Y/Y) misses by $30M.
- Full Year 2022 guidance: System-wide comparable RevPAR, on a currency neutral basis, is expected to increase between 32.0 percent and 38.0 percent compared to 2021, and to be down between 5.0 percent to 9.0 percent from 2019; Diluted EPS, before special items, is projected to be between $3.56 and $3.81; Diluted EPS, adjusted for special items, is projected to be between $3.77 and $4.02 vs. consensus of $4.16; Adjusted EBITDA is projected to be between $2,250 million and $2,350 million; Capital return is projected to be between $1.4 billion and $1.8 billion and net unit growth is expected to be approximately 5.0 percent.
- Second Quarter 2022 outlook: System-wide comparable RevPAR, on a currency neutral basis, is expected to increase between 45.0 percent and 50.0 percent compared to the second quarter of 2021, and to be down between 5.0 percent to 10.0 percent from the second quarter of 2019; Diluted EPS, before special items, is projected to be between $0.89 and $0.94; Diluted EPS, adjusted for special items, is projected to be between $0.98 and $1.03 vs. consensus of $1.08; Adjusted EBITDA is projected to be between $590 million and $610 million.