GEO Group FFO of $0.64 beats by $0.26, revenue of $551.2M in-line
May 03, 2022 6:05 AM ETThe GEO Group, Inc. (GEO)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor2 Comments
- GEO Group press release (NYSE:GEO): Q1 FFO of $0.64 beats by $0.26.
- Revenue of $551.2M (-4.4% Y/Y) in-line.
- FY22 Guidance: Net Income to between $145 million and $157 million on annual revenues of approximately $2.2 billion vs. $2.17B consensus.
- Adjusted Net Income to be in a range of $1.17 to $1.27 per diluted share.
- AFFO to be in a range of $2.30 to $2.40 per diluted share and full year 2022
- Adjusted EBITDA to be in a range of $453 million to $471 million.
- Q2 Guidance:
- Net Income Attributable to GEO to be between $36 million and $39 million
- Quarterly revenues of $560 million to $565 million vs. $545.72M consensus
- Adjusted Net Income to be between $0.30 and $0.32 per diluted share
- 2022 AFFO to be between $0.56 and $0.58 per diluted share.