Louisiana-Pacific Non-GAAP EPS of $5.08 beats by $0.51, revenue of $1.34B beats by $80M

May 03, 2022 6:10 AM ETLouisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • Louisiana-Pacific press release (NYSE:LPX): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $5.08 beats by $0.51.
  • Revenue of $1.34B (+31.0% Y/Y) beats by $80M.
  • Additional authorization of $600 million to repurchase LP common stock, bringing total authorized for share repurchases to $814 million as of May 3, 2022
  • Q2 2022 Outlook and 2022 Capital Expenditure Guidance
  • Siding Solutions revenue growth expected to be greater than 20% Y/Y
  • OSB revenue expected to be sequentially lower than the first quarter of 2022 by about 7%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA expected to be greater than $540 million
  • Siding Solutions full-year 2022 expected year-over-year revenue growth updated to be greater than 20%
  • Given our current outlook, capital expenditures for 2022 are expected to be in the range of $400 million to $430 million.
