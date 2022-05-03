Louisiana-Pacific Non-GAAP EPS of $5.08 beats by $0.51, revenue of $1.34B beats by $80M
May 03, 2022 6:10 AM ETLouisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Louisiana-Pacific press release (NYSE:LPX): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $5.08 beats by $0.51.
- Revenue of $1.34B (+31.0% Y/Y) beats by $80M.
- Additional authorization of $600 million to repurchase LP common stock, bringing total authorized for share repurchases to $814 million as of May 3, 2022
- Q2 2022 Outlook and 2022 Capital Expenditure Guidance
- Siding Solutions revenue growth expected to be greater than 20% Y/Y
- OSB revenue expected to be sequentially lower than the first quarter of 2022 by about 7%.
- Adjusted EBITDA expected to be greater than $540 million
- Siding Solutions full-year 2022 expected year-over-year revenue growth updated to be greater than 20%
- Given our current outlook, capital expenditures for 2022 are expected to be in the range of $400 million to $430 million.