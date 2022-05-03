Atkore International Non-GAAP EPS of $5.39 beats by $1.67, revenue of $982.6M beats by $181.7M; raises FY22 and issues Fy23 guidance
May 03, 2022
- Atkore International press release (NYSE:ATKR): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $5.39 beats by $1.67.
- Revenue of $982.6M (+53.7% Y/Y) beats by $181.7M.
- Full-year Net sales expected to be up ~25 to 30 percent compared to fiscal year 2021
- Full-year Adjusted EBITDA outlook increased to $1,250 - $1,300 million; Full-year adjusted net income per diluted share outlook increased to $19.65 - $20.45 vs. consensus of $13.30.
- The company is also providing its preliminary perspective on fiscal year 2023 with Adjusted EBITDA to be approximately $800 million - $900 million.