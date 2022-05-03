Sonoma stock soars 21% on EPA approval of Nanocyn as hospital-grade disinfectant

May 03, 2022

  • Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) and its partner MicroSafe Group DMCC said they received U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) approval for Nanocyn as a hospital-grade disinfectant in the U.S.
  • Nanocyn, which is manufactured by Sonoma using its patented Microcyn technology, is a ready to use hard-surface disinfectant.
  • The companies said that Nanocyn is currently sold by MicroSafe in Europe, the Middle East, West Africa and Australia.
  • The companies noted that Nanocyn has been proven to kill a variety of bacteria, such as Staphylococcus aureus and Pseudomonas aeruginosa, and has a 30 second kill time for many viruses, including norovirus, on hard non-porous surfaces.
  • SNOA +20.68% to $3.21 premarket May 3
