Eaton Non-GAAP EPS of $1.62 beats by $0.02, revenue of $4.8B beats by $20M; raises FY22 and issues Q2 guidance

May 03, 2022 6:32 AM ETEaton Corporation plc (ETN)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Eaton press release (NYSE:ETN): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.62 beats by $0.02.
  • Revenue of $4.8B (+2.3% Y/Y) beats by $20M.
  • First quarter segment margins were 18.8%, a first quarter record and at the high end of the guidance. This represents a 110-basis point improvement over the first quarter of 2021.
  • Operating cash flow in the first quarter of 2022 was $42 million and free cash flow was negative $73 million.
  • For the full year 2022, the company is increasing its organic growth guidance from 7-9% to 9-11% and raising adjusted earnings per share to between $7.32 and $7.72 vs. consensus of $7.51.
  • For the second quarter of 2022, the company anticipates organic growth of 9-11% and adjusted earnings per share to be between $1.78 and $1.88 vs. consensus of $1.84.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.