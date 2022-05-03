Eaton Non-GAAP EPS of $1.62 beats by $0.02, revenue of $4.8B beats by $20M; raises FY22 and issues Q2 guidance
May 03, 2022
- Eaton press release (NYSE:ETN): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.62 beats by $0.02.
- Revenue of $4.8B (+2.3% Y/Y) beats by $20M.
- First quarter segment margins were 18.8%, a first quarter record and at the high end of the guidance. This represents a 110-basis point improvement over the first quarter of 2021.
- Operating cash flow in the first quarter of 2022 was $42 million and free cash flow was negative $73 million.
- For the full year 2022, the company is increasing its organic growth guidance from 7-9% to 9-11% and raising adjusted earnings per share to between $7.32 and $7.72 vs. consensus of $7.51.
- For the second quarter of 2022, the company anticipates organic growth of 9-11% and adjusted earnings per share to be between $1.78 and $1.88 vs. consensus of $1.84.