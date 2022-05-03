Zebra Technologies Non-GAAP EPS of $4.01 beats by $0.14, revenue of $1.43B beats by $60M

May 03, 2022 6:34 AM ETZebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • Zebra Technologies press release (NASDAQ:ZBRA): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $4.01 beats by $0.14.
  • Revenue of $1.43B (+5.9% Y/Y) beats by $60M.

  • Q2 Guidance:

  • The company expects second quarter 2022 adjusted net sales to increase 3% to 7% vs. 3.64% consensus

  • Adjusted EBITDA margin for the second quarter of 2022 is expected to be approximately 20% to 21%, which includes approximately $60 million of premium supply chain costs. Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share are expected to be in the range of $4.05 to $4.35 vs. $4.50 consensus

  • Full Year 2022

  • Net sales to increase 3% to 7% from 2021, which assumes approximately 50 basis point negative net impact from foreign currency translation and acquisitions vs. $5.53% consensus

  • Adjusted EBITDA margin is now expected to be approximately 22% to 23%. This assumes approximately $200 million impact from premium supply chain costs.

  • Free cash flow is now expected to be at least $800 million.

