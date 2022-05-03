OppFi names new COO
May 03, 2022 6:38 AM ETOppFi Inc. (OPFI)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) appointed Manuel (Manny) Chagas as COO and Shaun Smolarz as Head of Investor Relations.
- Chagas will manage OppFi's people team, operations functions, and banking partnerships to attain greater productivity as well as optimize employee and customer experiences.
- Prior to joining OppFi, Chagas spent eight years at Discover Financial Services in various leadership roles.
- Smolarz brings 10+ years of capital markets experience to OppFi, including most recently as the portfolio manager for a family office; earlier he served as a senior analyst on the buy-side at SkyTop Capital Management.