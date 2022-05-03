OppFi names new COO

May 03, 2022 6:38 AM ETOppFi Inc. (OPFI)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) appointed Manuel (Manny) Chagas as COO and Shaun Smolarz as Head of Investor Relations.
  • Chagas will manage OppFi's people team, operations functions, and banking partnerships to attain greater productivity as well as optimize employee and customer experiences.
  • Prior to joining OppFi, Chagas spent eight years at Discover Financial Services in various leadership roles.
  • Smolarz brings 10+ years of capital markets experience to OppFi, including most recently as the portfolio manager for a family office; earlier he served as a senior analyst on the buy-side at SkyTop Capital Management.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.