Provectus to get US patent for topical PH-10 to treat certain skin conditions

May 03, 2022 6:42 AM ETProvectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (PVCT)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor1 Comment

patent application - approved

maybefalse/E+ via Getty Images

  • Provectus (OTC:PVCT) said the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) allowed a patent application covering the use of topical PH-10 to treat certain inflammatory skin conditions.
  • The company said the U.S. patent application 16/204,832, is titled 'Combination of local and systemic therapies for enhanced treatment of dermatologic conditions.'
  • Provectus (OTC:PVCT) noted that the application covers the use of topical PH-10, a formulation of its pharmaceutical-grade rose bengal sodium (RBS), in combination with one or more systemic therapies to treat various inflammatory dermatoses, such as psoriasis and atopic dermatitis (eczema), and certain epithelial diseases.
  • Provectus (OTC:PVCT) noted that the patent would be its first award in dermatology from the USPTO.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.