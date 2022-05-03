Provectus to get US patent for topical PH-10 to treat certain skin conditions
May 03, 2022 6:42 AM ETProvectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (PVCT)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Provectus (OTC:PVCT) said the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) allowed a patent application covering the use of topical PH-10 to treat certain inflammatory skin conditions.
- The company said the U.S. patent application 16/204,832, is titled 'Combination of local and systemic therapies for enhanced treatment of dermatologic conditions.'
- Provectus (OTC:PVCT) noted that the application covers the use of topical PH-10, a formulation of its pharmaceutical-grade rose bengal sodium (RBS), in combination with one or more systemic therapies to treat various inflammatory dermatoses, such as psoriasis and atopic dermatitis (eczema), and certain epithelial diseases.
- Provectus (OTC:PVCT) noted that the patent would be its first award in dermatology from the USPTO.