Truist Financial acquires Long Game, mobile savings gamification pioneer

May 03, 2022 6:43 AM ETTruist Financial Corporation (TFC)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor2 Comments

Financial application on smartphone.

Passakorn Prothien/iStock via Getty Images

  • Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) acquired Long Game, the gamified finance mobile app that is changing the way people save, learn and engage with their finances.
  • Long Game transforms how users engage with their bank by using prize-linked savings and casual gaming to motivate smart financial behaviors and driving new account growth and client retention for banks.
  • Under agreement terms, Long Game's engineers, designers and business leaders will join Truist's growing Innovation team.
  • Long Game's modern architecture is aligned with Truist's existing technology stack, which will increase client engagement, savings, and financial education, particularly among millennial and Gen Z populations.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.