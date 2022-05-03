Truist Financial acquires Long Game, mobile savings gamification pioneer
May 03, 2022 6:43 AM ETTruist Financial Corporation (TFC)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) acquired Long Game, the gamified finance mobile app that is changing the way people save, learn and engage with their finances.
- Long Game transforms how users engage with their bank by using prize-linked savings and casual gaming to motivate smart financial behaviors and driving new account growth and client retention for banks.
- Under agreement terms, Long Game's engineers, designers and business leaders will join Truist's growing Innovation team.
- Long Game's modern architecture is aligned with Truist's existing technology stack, which will increase client engagement, savings, and financial education, particularly among millennial and Gen Z populations.