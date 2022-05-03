Pfizer Non-GAAP EPS of $1.62 beats by $0.05, revenue of $25.7B beats by $970M
- Pfizer press release (NYSE:PFE): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.62 beats by $0.05.
- Revenue of $25.7B (+77.0% Y/Y) beats by $970M.
- Reflecting 82% Operational Growth; Excluding Contributions from Comirnaty and Paxlovid, Revenues Increased 2% Operationally
- Reaffirms Full-Year 2022 Financial Guidance(4) for Revenues of $98.0 to $102.0 Billion vs. $105.9B consensus, Which Includes Operational Increases Offset by Approximately $2 Billion of Negative Foreign Exchange Impacts
- Reaffirms 2022 Revenue Guidance for Comirnaty of Approximately $32 Billion, Despite a ~$1 Billion Unfavorable Impact from Foreign Exchange
- Reaffirms 2022 Revenue Guidance for Paxlovid of Approximately $22 Billion, Despite a ~$0.5 Billion Unfavorable Impact from Foreign Exchange
- Full-Year 2022 Financial Guidance for Adjusted Diluted EPS Revised to a Range of $6.25 to $6.45 vs. $7.13 consensus Solely to Reflect an $0.11 Negative Impact for an Accounting Policy Change to Include All Acquired In-Process R&D Expenses in Adjusted Results
- Operational Increases Offset the Additional Negative Impact of $0.11 Due to Unfavorable Foreign Exchange.