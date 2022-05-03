CONSOL Energy reports Q1 results
May 03, 2022 6:51 AM ETCONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor2 Comments
- CONSOL Energy press release (NYSE:CEIX): Q1 net loss of $4.5M.
- Coal shipments improve to 6.5 million tons
- Net leverage ratio drops below 1.0x as of March 31, 2022.
- FY22 Guidance:
- 2022 targeted PAMC coal sales volume of 23.0-25.0 million tons
- PAMC average realized coal revenue per ton sold expectation of $58.00-$61.00
- PAMC average cash cost of coal sold per ton expectation of $29.00-$31.00
- Capital expenditures (including Itmann development): $162-$195 million
- Expect to produce between 0.3 and 0.5 million tons of coal at the Itmann Mine (on a clean coal equivalent basis) with the majority of it in 2H2022