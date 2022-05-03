Waters Non-GAAP EPS of $2.80 beats by $0.46, revenue of $691M beats by $56.92M; raises FY22 and issues Q2 guidance

May 03, 2022 6:54 AM ETWaters Corporation (WAT)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Waters press release (NYSE:WAT): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.80 beats by $0.46.
  • Revenue of $691M (+13.6% Y/Y) beats by $56.92M.
  • On a non-GAAP basis, operating income margin improved to 30.3% compared to 28.6% for the first quarter of 2021.

  • The Company is raising its full-year 2022 guidance, and now expects constant currency sales growth in the range of 7.5% to 9% vs. estimated revenue of $2.93B. The Company is also raising its full-year 2022 non-GAAP EPS guidance to the range of $11.90 to $12.10 vs. consensus of $11.86.

  • The Company expects second quarter 2022 constant currency sales growth in the range of 6% to 8% vs. estimated revenue of $706.38M. The Company expects second quarter 2022 non-GAAP EPS in the range of $2.55 to $2.65 vs. consensus of $2.77.

