Granite launches $50M in accelerated share repurchase program
May 03, 2022 6:54 AM ETGranite Construction Incorporated (GVA)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) entered into an agreement to repurchase $50M of its stock in an accelerated share repurchase transaction with Bank of Montreal (BMO).
- Granite is expected to fund the ASR using available cash on hand.
- Under agreement terms, Granite will make an initial payment of $50M to BMO and receive an initial delivery of ~1.32M shares.
- "Our strong balance sheet and the proceeds from the recent sale of the Inliner business and expected sales of Mineral Services and Water Resources businesses will enable investments in growth initiatives, debt reduction and capital returns to shareholders," president & CEO Kyle Larkin commented.
- Final settlement of the ASR transaction is expected to occur in Q3 of 2022.
- Granite earlier announced in February 2022 that its board had increased its repurchase authority to $300 M; post the $18.5M of shares purchased in Q1 of 2022 and $50M to be repurchased post the ASR, Granite will have ~$231.5M of remaining share repurchase authorization available.