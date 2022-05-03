Ametek Non-GAAP EPS of $1.33 beats by $0.05, revenue of $1.46B in-line; issues Q2 and updates FY22 guidance
May 03, 2022 6:59 AM ETAMETEK, Inc. (AME)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Ametek press release (NYSE:AME): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.33 beats by $0.05.
- Revenue of $1.46B (+19.7% Y/Y) in-line.
"For 2022, we expect overall sales to be up high-single digits compared to 2021 vs. consensus growth of 10.20% Y/Y. Adjusted diluted earnings per share are now expected to be in the range of $5.34 to $5.44 (consensus of $5.43), an increase of 10% to 12% over the comparable basis for 2021. This is an increase from our previous guidance range of $5.30 to $5.42 per diluted share."
"We expect overall sales in the second quarter to be up low to mid-single digits versus the prior year vs. consensus growth of 8.92% Y/Y. Adjusted earnings per diluted share are anticipated to be in the range of $1.27 to $1.30 (consensus of $1.33), up 10% to 13% compared to the second quarter of 2021," concluded Mr. Zapico.