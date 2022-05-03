Teva Pharmaceutical Non-GAAP EPS of $0.55 in-line, revenue of $3.7B misses by $50M

  • Teva Pharmaceutical press release (NYSE:TEVA): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.55 in-line.
  • Revenue of $3.7B (-7.5% Y/Y) misses by $50M.
  • Shares -1.3% PM.
  • 2022 revenue outlook revised lower to reflect ongoing impact of foreign exchange fluctuations; COPAXONE® outlook revised lower mainly to reflect increased competition and foreign exchange fluctuations; all other key components reaffirmed:
    • Revenues of $15.4 - $16.0 billion (vs. $15.85 consensus)vs. previous range of $15.6 - $16.2 billion
    • COPAXONE revenues of approximately $750 million vs. previous outlook of approximately $850 million
    • Adjusted EBITDA of $4.7 - $5.0 billion
    • Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $2.40 - $2.60 vs. $2.53 consensus.
    • Free cash flow of $1.9 - $2.2 billion
