Martin Marietta Materials GAAP EPS of $0.39 misses by $0.33, revenue of $1.23B beats by $100M
May 03, 2022 7:01 AM ETMartin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Martin Marietta Materials press release (NYSE:MLM): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.39 misses by $0.33.
- Revenue of $1.23B (+25.2% Y/Y) beats by $100M.
- "Importantly, with the first-quarter nadir behind us, we believe annual price increases, most of which became effective on April 1, the expectation of further widespread pricing actions mid-year, and the disciplined execution of our operational excellence initiatives will enable Martin Marietta to mitigate rising costs and drive upstream margin expansion in the second half of the year. Based on our current expectations, we are raising our full-year outlook for aggregates and cement pricing to offset inflation and replace the earnings from recently divested downstream businesses." said Ward Nye, Chairman and CEO of Martin Marietta