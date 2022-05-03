Fluor chosen for Facilities Repair and Renewal Contract by USACE
May 03, 2022 7:03 AM ETFluor Corporation (FLR)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Fluor (NYSE:FLR) was selected by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Engineering and Support Center for a position on the Facility Repair & Renewal Multiple Award Task Order VI contract.
- The IDIQ contract has a combined value not to exceed $450M during the 5-year period of performance.
- With this selection, Fluor is eligible to compete for task orders across U.S., its territories and other global locations.
- The Facilities Repair and Renewal program offers a fast-track, efficient method for design and execution of all types of facility repairs, renovations and construction services.