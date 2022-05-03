Biogen Non-GAAP EPS of $3.62 misses by $0.74, revenue of $2.53B beats by $30M
May 03, 2022 7:04 AM ETBiogen Inc. (BIIB)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Biogen press release (NASDAQ:BIIB): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $3.62 misses by $0.74.
- Revenue of $2.53B (-5.9% Y/Y) beats by $30M.
- FY22 Guidance;
- Total revenue of $9.7B-$10B vs. $9.87B consensus
- Non-GAAP EPS of $14.25-$16.00 vs. $15.43 consensus
- Biogen announced today that it has begun a search for a new Chief Executive Officer. Michel Vounatsos will continue to serve as Chief Executive Officer and on the Company’s Board of Directors until his successor is appointed. Mr. Vounatsos has served as the Company’s Chief Executive Officer since his appointment in January 2017.