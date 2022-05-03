Scotts Miracle-Gro Non-GAAP EPS of $5.03 beats by $0.23, revenue of $1.68B in-line

May 03, 2022 7:08 AM ETThe Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Scotts Miracle-Gro press release (NYSE:SMG): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $5.03 beats by $0.23.
  • Revenue of $1.68B (-8.2% Y/Y) in-line.

  • “At Hawthorne, while organic sales in the second quarter were in line with what we expected, recent trends also lead us to conclude the low end of our sales guidance range is a best-case outcome for this business. We are taking steps to proactively reduce costs within the Hawthorne operation with a focus on returning the business to at least its previous level of profitability as quickly as possible.”

  • The Company said its previous guidance of $8 or more of non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share is likely unattainable.
