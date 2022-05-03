Thanks to COVID recovery, Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE:ZBH) posted better than expected financials for 1Q 2022 on Tuesday, and the operator of global musculoskeletal businesses raised and tightened the 2022 outlook.

Revenue for the quarter jumped ~4% YoY to ~$1.7B as net sales from the U.S. jumped ~6% YoY to $941.2M. Meanwhile, net sales from knee products grew ~8% YoY to $662.8M, and net sales from hip products stood flat at $451.M with ~1% YoY growth.

However, net earnings fell ~62% YoY as the company completed the spinoff of its former spine and dental businesses in March. The historical sales and expenses attributed to the unit were excluded from financials and results were reported as discontinued operations.

Adj. operating profit margin slipped to ~26% from ~27% in the prior-year period, while cash and cash equivalents rose ~15% from 2021 year-end to $435.8M.

"We are encouraged by the better than expected results seen in Q1, driven by COVID recovery and continued execution by the Zimmer Biomet team,” Chief Executive Bryan Hanson remarked ahead of the earnings call at 8:30 a.m. ET today.

“This performance increases our confidence level for 2022 and we are raising and tightening our guidance accordingly."

The management kept the 2022 adj. operating profit margin unchanged at 26.5% - 27.5%. However, they have raised the outlook for revenue and adj. diluted EPS from continuing operations to (1.5%) - 0.5% and $6.65 - $6.85, respectively.

Meanwhile, the consensus for Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) indicates ~13.5% YoY revenue contraction and $6.55 earnings per share for 2022.