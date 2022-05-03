S&P Global Non-GAAP EPS of $2.89 misses by $0.08, revenue of $2.39B misses by $650M

May 03, 2022 7:12 AM ETS&P Global Inc. (SPGI)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • S&P Global press release (NYSE:SPGI): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.89 misses by $0.08.
  • Revenue of $2.39B (+18.3% Y/Y) misses by $650M.
  • Revenue Growth was Driven by Strength Across Five of Six Divisions, Offset by a Sharp Decline in Revenue Related to Debt Issuance
  • FY22 Guidance:
  • 2022 reported revenue is expected to increase more than 40%, which is the same as previous guidance vs. 55% consensus.
  • GAAP EPS guidance is expected to be in a range of $12.00 to $12.25, compared to previous guidance of $13.40 to $13.60.
  • Adjusted pro forma diluted EPS guidance has been updated to a new range of $13.00 to $13.25, from prior guidance of a range of $13.30 to $13.50 vs. $13.18 consensus
  • Adjusted pro forma free cash flow excluding certain items has also been updated to a new range of $4.8 billion to $4.9 billion, from the previous guidance range of $4.9 billion to $5.0 billion.
