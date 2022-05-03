Sealed Air Non-GAAP EPS of $1.12 beats by $0.19, revenue of $1.4B beats by $10M

May 03, 2022 7:13 AM ETSealed Air Corporation (SEE)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Sealed Air press release (NYSE:SEE): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.12 beats by $0.19.
  • Revenue of $1.4B (+12% Y/Y) beats by $10M.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $327 million

  • Updated 2022 Full Year Outlook:

  • For the full year 2022, SEE now expects net sales in the range of $5.85 billion to $6.05 billion vs consensus of $5.90B, which includes an unfavorable currency impact of approximately 2% and an unfavorable divestiture impact of approximately 1%. This compares to the Company's previous net sales outlook in the range of $5.8 billion to $6.0 billion.

  • Full year Adjusted EBITDA is now expected to be in the range of $1.22 billion to $1.25 billion, compared to the previous outlook of $1.20 billion to $1.24 billion. The Company continues to expect unfavorable currency impact of approximately 2%.

  • The Company forecasts full year Adjusted EPS to now be in the range of $4.05 to $4.20 vs consensus of $4.10, which is based on approximately 149 million shares outstanding. The company continues to anticipate the Adjusted Tax Rate of approximately 26%. The previous EPS range was $3.95 to $4.15, which was based on approximately 150 million shares outstanding.

  • The Company continues to expect full year Free Cash Flow in 2022 to be in the range of $510 million to $550 million.

