Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP) reported net sales increased 16.7% year-over-year in Q1 (+17.6% constant currency). Strong pricing, volume growth and a favorable sales mix all contributed to the sales increase.

Net sales per hectoliter on a brand volume basis in constant currency increased 10.2%, primarily due to positive net pricing and favorable sales mix.

The beer giant said fewer on-premise restrictions led to significant growth in European markets led by flagship brands like Carling. The global above premium portfolio also continued to grow during the quarter and reached its highest percentage of total trailing twelve month net sales since the 2016 MillerCoors acquisition. The national launch of Topo Chico Hard Seltzer helped stoke sales in the segment.

Cost of goods sold per hectoliter increased 4.9% on a reported basis primarily due to cost inflation mainly on input materials and transportation costs and the mix impacts of portfolio premiumization and higher factored volumes, partially offset by changes to our unrealized mark-to-market commodity positions, lower depreciation expense and favorable foreign currency impact.

Molson Coors (TAP) had an underlying effective tax rate of 26% in Q1 and sees an underlying effective tax rate of 22% to 24% in 2022.

Looking ahead, Molson Coors (TAP) said many core brands continue to outperform peers.

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (TAP) rose 1.56% premarket to $57.85 following the earnings beat.