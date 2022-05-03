USA Compression Partners GAAP EPS of -$0.09, revenue of $163.41M; reaffirms FY22 guidance

May 03, 2022 7:15 AM ETUSA Compression Partners, LP (USAC)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • USA Compression Partners press release (NYSE:USAC): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.09.
  • Revenue of $163.41M (+3.7% Y/Y).
  • Net cash provided by operating activities was $35.1 million for the first quarter 2022, compared to $39.6 million for the first quarter 2021.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $98.4 million for the first quarter 2022, compared to $99.6 million for the first quarter 2021.
  • Distributable Cash Flow was $50.1 million for the first quarter 2022, compared to $52.6 million for the first quarter 2021.
  • Distributable Cash Flow Coverage was 0.98x for the first quarter 2022, compared to 1.03x for the first quarter 2021.

  • USA Compression is confirming its full-year 2022 guidance as follows: Net income range of $33.0 million to $53.0 million; Adjusted EBITDA range of $406.0 million to $426.0 million; and Distributable Cash Flow range of $213.0 million to $233.0 million.

