DuPont (NYSE:DD) -4.4% pre-market on Tuesday after reporting Q1 adjusted earnings that topped Wall Street estimates but issuing guidance that may have confused investors, according to Al Root at Barron's.

Q2 GAAP income from continuing operations fell to $232M, or $0.42/share, from $386M, or $0.64/share, in the year-earlier quarter, which the company said was due primarily to the absence of an income tax benefit recorded in the year-ago period and an asset impairment charge related to an equity method investment; operating EBITDA was $818M vs, $803M a year earlier.

Q1 revenues rose 9% Y/Y to $3.27B, roughly equal to analyst consensus; by segment, Electronics and Industrial +18% Y/Y to $1.54B, with organic sales growth 9% driven by an 8% increase in volume and 1% increase in price, and Water and Protection +8% to $1.43B, with organic sales growth of 10% driven by broad-based pricing actions across the segment while volumes were flat.

DuPont (DD) now expects Q2 adjusted EPS of $0.70-$0.80 on revenues of $3.2B-$3.3B, well below analyst consensus for EPS of $0.84 and sales of $3.33B.

For the full year, DuPont (DD) sees adjusted EPS of $3.20-$3.50 and sales of $13.3B-$13.7B, compared with consensus of $3.40 EPS and $13.47B.

In February, the company forecast EPS of ~$4.75 and $17.6B in sales, but DuPont is divesting its transportation division, which results in $1.40 less EPS and $4.4B less in sales; adjusted for that, says Root at Barron's, guidance is still ~$4.75/share for earnings and $17.9B in sales.

"End-market demand remains strong, however, many external uncertainties still exist related to global supply chain challenges," CFO Lori Koch said. "Based on our current expectations, our full year 2022 guidance ranges for operating [earnings] and adjusted EPS on a continuing operations basis remain unchanged."

DuPont's (DD) price return is down 18% YTD and down 14% during the past year.