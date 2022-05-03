LGI Homes GAAP EPS of $3.25 beats by $0.55, revenue of $546.05M beats by $15.98M
May 03, 2022 7:19 AM ETLGI Homes, Inc. (LGIH)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- LGI Homes press release (NASDAQ:LGIH): Q1 GAAP EPS of $3.25 beats by $0.55.
- Revenue of $546.05M (-22.7% Y/Y) beats by $15.98M.
- Home Closings decreased 37.6% to 1,599 homes closed
- Average Sales Price increased 23.9% to $341,495
- Total Owned and Controlled lots of 93,270 at March 31, 2022
- Active Selling Communities at March 31, 2022 of 88
- Ending backlog of 2,429 homes at March 31, 2022
- Ending backlog Value of $849.1 million at March 31, 2022
- FY22 Guidance:
- Average sales price per home closed will be between $335,000 and $350,000,
- Gross margin will be between 27.0% and 29.0% and
- Adjusted gross margin will be between 28.5% and 30.5%