LGI Homes GAAP EPS of $3.25 beats by $0.55, revenue of $546.05M beats by $15.98M

May 03, 2022 7:19 AM ETLGI Homes, Inc. (LGIH)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • LGI Homes press release (NASDAQ:LGIH): Q1 GAAP EPS of $3.25 beats by $0.55.
  • Revenue of $546.05M (-22.7% Y/Y) beats by $15.98M.
  • Home Closings decreased 37.6% to 1,599 homes closed
  • Average Sales Price increased 23.9% to $341,495
  • Total Owned and Controlled lots of 93,270 at March 31, 2022
  • Active Selling Communities at March 31, 2022 of 88
  • Ending backlog of 2,429 homes at March 31, 2022
  • Ending backlog Value of $849.1 million at March 31, 2022
  • FY22 Guidance:
  • Average sales price per home closed will be between $335,000 and $350,000,
  • Gross margin will be between 27.0% and 29.0% and
  • Adjusted gross margin will be between 28.5% and 30.5%
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.