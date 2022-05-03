Molson Coors Non-GAAP EPS of $0.29 beats by $0.10, revenue of $2.21B beats by $70M; reaffirms FY22 guidance
May 03, 2022 7:19 AM ETMolson Coors Beverage Company (TAP), TAP.ABy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Molson Coors press release (NYSE:TAP): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.29 beats by $0.10.
- Revenue of $2.21B (+16.3% Y/Y) beats by $70M.
- Targets for full year 2022: Net sales: mid single-digit increase versus 2021 on a constant currency basis; underlying income (loss) before income taxes: high single-digit increase compared to 2021 on a constant currency basis.
- Deleverage: We expect to achieve a net debt to underlying EBITDA ratio below 3.0x by the end of 2022; underlying free cash flow: $1.0 billion, plus or minus 10%; underlying depreciation and amortization: approximately $750 million, plus or minus 5%; Consolidated net interest expense: approximately $265 million, plus or minus 5% and underlying effective tax rate: in the range of 22% to 24% for 2022.