Atlas Technical nabs environmental capital construction support service contract
May 03, 2022 7:19 AM ETAtlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (ATCX)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) announced that it is one of several firms selected to provide Environmental Capital Construction Support services for the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authorit's major transit capital projects, other capital projects, or Metro Property improvements.
- The bench task order contract is valued at $85.9M with $82.65M for a 3-year term, with an additional 1-year option of $1.65M and a $1.60M option for the second year.
- It currently expects to book at least $12M related to this contract, with the potential for additional bookings as work is released and approved by the customer over the contract term.
- Under the contract, Atlas will provide a number of services from its portfolio to support the handling of environmental waste, hazardous materials, and certain environmental-related construction services.