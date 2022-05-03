Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE:HLT) was able to clear Wall Street’s bar for first quarter profits. However, revenue that fell short of estimates and weak forward guidance were hanging over shares in pre-market trading on Tuesday.

For the first quarter, the hospitality chain reported non-GAAP EPS of $0.71, five cents above expectations, while revenue of $1.72 billion came in below estimates by $30 million. The company reinstated its dividend as well, declaring a $0.15/share quarterly dividend. The dividend and share repurchase program had both been suspended early in the pandemic and remained sidelined as variants continued to impact the balance sheet.

"Our results in the quarter, coupled with our confidence in continued recovery throughout the year, enabled us to begin returning capital to shareholders earlier than we had anticipated,” CEO Christopher J. Nassetta said. “In March, we resumed our share repurchase program and, in the second quarter, we declared a quarterly cash dividend."

However, the full Year 2022 guidance offered counteracted the positive reaction to the reinstatement of shareholder return programs.

Moving forward, the company expects system-wide comparable RevPAR for the full year to increase between 32% and 38% from the prior year. Still, those levels remain 5% to 9% below the levels marked in 2019. Adjusted EPS figures for the full year are projected to be between $3.77 and $4.02, below consensus set at $4.10. The lackluster guide for the full year is abetted by a second quarter guide of $0.98-$1.03 in earnings per share, below the analyst expectation of $1.07.

The market reaction to the results have been particularly sour in light of recent forecasts of record demand for the second quarter from both airlines and hotels alike.

Shares fell about 2.5% in pre-market trading after the print.

Read more on the anticipated return of business travel.