New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ), a provider of mortgage and financial services, posted better-than-expected Q1 earnings and saw its book value climb during the quarter while its servicing net revenue surged more than three-fold from the previous quarter.

"Our diversified investment management company performed exceptionally well, generating a ~5% total shareholder return and growing book value by ~10% to $12.56 per share. We expect book value growth to continue in the second quarter given the upward move in Treasury yields and the Fed’s expected policy actions, said Chairman, CEO and President Michael Nierenberg.

Q1 core EPS of $0.37, topping the $0.35 consensus, declined from $0.40 in Q4 2021. Q1 total revenue of $1.73B increased from $1.10B in the previous quarter.

Book value of $12.56 at March 31, 2022 increased from $11.44 at Dec. 31, 2021.

Q1 origination pretax income of $25.9M fell from $82.3M in the previous quarter.

Q1 total origination funded production was $26.9B in unpaid principal balance, down from $38.1B in Q4.

Total gain on sale margin of 1.53% vs. 1.65% in the prior quarter.

Q1 servicing & mortgage servicing rights ("MSR")-related investments segment pretax income of $906.3M, including $845M positive mark-to-market changes on its full MSR portfolio, vs. pretax income of $118.0M in the prior quarter. Servicing net revenue of $1.03B surged from $310.2M in Q4 2021.

MSR portfolio totaled $626B in unpaid principal balance at March 31, 2022, down from $629B at Dec. 31, 2021.

For mortgage loans receivable, New Residential's (NRZ) quarterly origination funded production of $691.7M through Genesis Capital LLC, setting a record in quarterly volume.

Conference call at 8:00 AM ET.

Earlier, New Residential Investment (NRZ) non-GAAP EPS of $0.37 beats by $0.02