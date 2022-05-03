A survey conducted by Piper Sandler could have deep implications in the consumer products sector.

The firm said that out of of 500 adults polled in the U.S. 42% of respondents said they plan to reduce spending on basic goods due to high prices. Over 60% have already begun buying less of a given grocery category because of inflation. Jefferies noted that while there is likely some potential lift to grocery sales from shifts from restaurants, nearly as many consumers (17%) indicated they plan to spend less on groceries as those (21%) who plan to eat out less. Digging in further, analyst Michael Lavery observed that meat and cereal were two categories that were expected to be the most impacted.

In reaction, Piper Sandler downgraded both Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) and Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) to an Underweight rating after having them slotted at Neutral with the pricing pushback running up against higher input costs for both companies.

Shares of TSN fell 1.56% in premarket action and K was off 1.46%.

See valuation metrics on Tyson and Kellogg.

Related: Inflation worries are hitting every income bracket - watch these stocks.