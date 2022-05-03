Rhythm Pharmaceuticals GAAP EPS of -$1.05 misses by $0.04, revenue of $1.49M

May 03, 2022 7:31 AM ETRhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RYTM)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Rhythm Pharmaceuticals press release (NASDAQ:RYTM): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$1.05 misses by $0.04.
  • Revenue of $1.49M as compared to $35.0 thousand for the first quarter of 2021.
  • As of March 31, 2022, cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were approximately $241.0 million, as compared to $294.9 million as of December 31, 2021.
  • Financial Guidance: Based on its current operating plans, Rhythm expects that its existing cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments as of March 31, 2022 will be sufficient to fund its operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements into at least the fourth quarter of 2023.
