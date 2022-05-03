Cummins Non-GAAP EPS of $4.04 beats by $0.49, revenue of $6.4B beats by $340M
May 03, 2022 7:31 AM ETCummins Inc. (CMI)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor11 Comments
- Cummins press release (NYSE:CMI): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $4.04 beats by $0.49.
- Revenue of $6.4B (+5.1% Y/Y) beats by $340M.
- Full year 2022 revenue guidance to up 8 percent, an increase from up 6 percent due to stronger demand in North America and other markets. Full-year 2022 EBITDA is expected to be approximately 15.5 percent, in line with our previous guidance. The company plans to return approximately 50 percent of Operating Cash Flow to shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases.