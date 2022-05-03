Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) -11.2% pre-market, poised to open at a 52-week low, after reporting Tuesday that FQ2 adjusted earnings missed expectations by a wide mark and cutting full-year guidance, citing higher input costs and higher investment spending.

Q2 net income fell to $53.9M, or $0.46/share, from $415M, or $3.54/share, in the year-earlier quarter; free cash flow was $45.9M, compared to $224M in the same period last year.

Q2 revenues rose 1.7% Y/Y to $1.81B, while cost of sales jumped 13.4% to $1.14B, bringing gross margin down to 36.7% from 43.2% a year earlier.

For FY 2022, Rockwell Automation (ROK) cuts guidance for adjusted EPS to $9.20-$9.80 from $10.50-$11.10 previously, well below $10.66 analyst consensus estimate, with full-year revenues rising 11%-15% Y/Y from 16%-19% growth expected previously, which translates to $7.77B-$8.04B from $8.17B-$8.32B, below $8.14B consensus.

"We are navigating significant supply chain volatility with actions to increase component supply, mitigate inflation, and improve our resiliency over the coming quarters," the company said.

Rockwell Automation's (ROK) price target is down 28% YTD and 5% during the past year.