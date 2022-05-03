Biogen begins executive search to replace CEO
May 03, 2022 7:32 AM ETBiogen Inc. (BIIB)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor2 Comments
- With its 1Q 2022 results, Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) announced on Tuesday that the company has started a search for a new Chief Executive Officer.
- However, the current CEO, Michel Vounatsos, will continue to lead the company and serve its board until a successor is appointed.
- “We are pleased that Michel will continue to lead the Company until a successor is appointed and help to ensure a seamless transition to a new chief executive, Chairman of the board Stelios Papadopoulos noted.
- “This is the right time to transition to a new leader who will build Biogen’s next chapter on the strong foundation existing today,” he added.
- Mr. Vounatsos was appointed as Biogen (BIIB) CEO in 2017 and presided over the company as the FDA approved its Alzheimer’s medication Aduhelm under controversial circumstances.
- Biogen (BIIB) shares are trading lower in the pre-market after the company’s 1Q 2022 earnings that fell short of expectations.
- For the quarter, the company reported ~$2.8M revenue from Aduhelm compared to ~$1.0M in the preceding quarter.