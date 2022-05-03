Fannie Mae GAAP EPS of $0.00, revenue of $7.48B beats by $2.03B
May 03, 2022 7:34 AM ETFederal National Mortgage Association (FNMA)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Fannie Mae press release (OTCQB:FNMA): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.00.
- Revenue of $7.48B (+9.5% Y/Y) beats by $2.03B.
- • $4.4 billion net income for the first quarter of 2022, with net worth reaching $51.8 billion as of March 31, 2022.
- $255 billion in liquidity provided to the Single-Family and Multifamily mortgage markets in the first quarter of 2022.
- $104 billion of Single-Family home purchase acquisitions in the first quarter of 2022, of which nearly 50% were for first-time homebuyers.
- Acquired approximately 312,000 home purchase loans and 487,000 refinance loans during the first quarter of 2022, helping homeowners take advantage of low interest rates.
- Mortgage interest rates increased 1.56 percentage points during the first quarter of 2022, from 3.11% as of December 31, 2021 to 4.67% as of March 31, 2022, the fastest increase since 1994