Fannie Mae GAAP EPS of $0.00, revenue of $7.48B beats by $2.03B

  • Fannie Mae press release (OTCQB:FNMA): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.00.
  • Revenue of $7.48B (+9.5% Y/Y) beats by $2.03B.
  • • $4.4 billion net income for the first quarter of 2022, with net worth reaching $51.8 billion as of March 31, 2022.
  • $255 billion in liquidity provided to the Single-Family and Multifamily mortgage markets in the first quarter of 2022.
  • $104 billion of Single-Family home purchase acquisitions in the first quarter of 2022, of which nearly 50% were for first-time homebuyers.
  • Acquired approximately 312,000 home purchase loans and 487,000 refinance loans during the first quarter of 2022, helping homeowners take advantage of low interest rates.
  • Mortgage interest rates increased 1.56 percentage points during the first quarter of 2022, from 3.11% as of December 31, 2021 to 4.67% as of March 31, 2022, the fastest increase since 1994
