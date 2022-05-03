Delek US Non-GAAP EPS of $0.58 beats by $0.72, revenue of $3.49B beats by $670M
May 03, 2022 7:37 AM ETDelek US Holdings, Inc. (DK)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Delek US press release (NYSE:DK): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.58 beats by $0.72.
- Revenue of $3.49B (+100.6% Y/Y) beats by $670M.
- Shares +0.69% PM.
- Uzi Yemin, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Delek US, stated, "The refining landscape has improved dramatically from the pandemic driven downturn over the past couple of years and our team is optimistic on the outlook for 2022. Our refining portfolio has no major planned maintenance this year, positioning us well to capture elevated margins. The robust macro environment provided us with confidence to repurchase ~5% of Delek stock from the Icahn Group in March. We will continue to look for opportunities to enhance our balance sheet and return cash to shareholders throughout the year."