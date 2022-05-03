Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) will receive a total of $1.5 billion in incentives and tax credits in Georgia for the electric vehicle assembly plant it plans to build in the state, according to the Georgia Department of Economic Development.

The incentive package is reported to be the largest ever made in Georgia.

The automaker expects the $5 billion plant will employ about 7,500 workers after it is up and running, with workers being paid an average annual salary of $56,000.

The latest word from Rivian Automotive (RIVN) is that the plant will open in late 2024 as long as the permit process goes smoothly. Under the incentive agreement with the state, Rivian has until the end of 2028 to meet the 7,500 jobs target and $5 billion investment target.

Shares of Rivian Automotive (RIVN) fell 0.76% in premarket trading on Tuesday after posting a 4.76% gain on Monday. The EV stock is down 69% on year-to-date look.