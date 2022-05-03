Four reasons to respect FAANG from Fundstrat's Tom Lee

Lost in the broader market selloff to close out April has been the quiet outperformance of FAANG stocks, according to Fundstrat Head of Research Tom Lee.

The NYSE FANG+ index is up 5% in the last four trading sessions, while the S&P 500 (SP500) (SPY) is down 20 points, less than 0.01%, and the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) (NASDAQ:QQQ) is up less than 0.01%.

"Granted, some might view this as a mere deadcat bounce," Lee wrote. "And in the larger story arc of a decline."

But he lists four reasons why this may be important.

First, the last three trading days of April were a "bloodbath" for the broader market, but FAANG gained. "FAANG peaked two months ahead of broader market. So this is worth watching."

Second, four (almost five) of the seven FAANG components outperformed. The "laggards were Amazon (AMZN) and Nvidia (NVDA) but outperformers were Facebook (FB), Microsoft (MSFT), Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL), Apple (AAPL) and even arguably Netflix (NFLX)," Lee said.

It is "interesting that these stocks, awful since November, are not falling with the broader market."

Third, market valuations are inverted.

"Faster growing stocks are trading at a discount to slower growers = panic out of stocks broadly = bizarre inversion," Lee said.

"This is sort of the opposite of common sense. Companies with faster growth (Growth stocks) are trading at a discount to slower growers. This is true for either P/E or free cash flow. I am not sure this makes a lot of sense."

Fourth, only 18% of Nasdaq 100 companies are trading above their 200-day moving averages.

Citing CMT Shane Murphy, Lee noted the figure is "below 20% for the first time since March 2020 (pandemic bottom)," and that "5 of 5 prior instances <20% was a bottom for NDX."

While the future is uncertain, "this surely seems to suggest that a lot of bad news is priced in.

"Yesterday, QQQ touched a 13-month trading low.