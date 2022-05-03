Enovix announces first smartwatch battery from consumer electronics company
May 03, 2022 7:48 AM ETEnovix Corporation (ENVX)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) has received initial order for its smartwatch battery on Tuesday.
- The company said that the order is from "one of the top consumer electronics companies in the world." The batteries will be produced by Enovix’ automated production lines at its factory, Fab-1, in Fremont, California.
- "After more than a year of collaboration and testing with this important customer, we’ve completed the initial technology qualification process and are advancing to the next stage of their commercial procurement process," said Harrold Rust, Co-Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of Enovix.
