JAKKS Pacific rallies after BMO Capital upgrades with business seen improving

May 03, 2022 7:50 AM ETJAKKS Pacific, Inc. (JAKK)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Growth arrow up and progress success business skill increase improvement graph on market profit stock background with goal of achievement futuristic finance economy.

Lemon_tm/iStock via Getty Images

BMO Capital Markets upgraded JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) to an Outperform rating after having it set at Market Perform.

Analyst Gerrick Johnson noted that in a historical sense the toy industry has been viewed as defensive and sees minimal impact to JAKK's business from an economic slowdown.

"In the past, JAKK has had a reputation for over- promising and under-delivering, which has put the stock into investors' proverbial penalty box. However, we have been encouraged by improvement in JAKKS business. With an upgraded product portfolio, better decision-making, and solid execution, the company has now grown its bottom line in nine of the last 11 quarters, and we expect this trend to continue."

Johnson also pointed to the strong performance of JAKKS CFO John Kimble in making the bull call.

BMO's price target on JAKK of $21 epresents a 7X multiple on the 2023 EPS estimate or 4.5X the EV/EBITDA multiple.

Shares of JAKKS Pacific (JAKK) jumped 3.76% premarket to $13.80 vs. the 52-week trading range of $7.50 to $16.62.

